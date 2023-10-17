“I see no lies told” - Social media erupts as boxing's Canelo Alvarez and MMA's Conor McGregor collide on Twitter

Canelo Alvarez and Conor McGregor's trash talk on X has gotten fight fans riled up with most fans predicting Alvarez would knock McGregor out.

It all started when 'The Notorious' replied to a video of Canelo Alvarez fighting Floyd Mayweather and claimed he landed more punches on Mayweather than Alvarez did.

The Mexican fighter responded by saying he would need only one hand and wouldn't even have to throw those many punches to beat the Irishman.

Here's what fans had to say about the interaction:

"I see no lies told"

"Genuinely be concerned for Conor"

Another user said Canelo would also outshine McGregor in the press conference:

"Canelo not only dominates McGregor in the ring, but I believe he also outshines him in the press conference."

Another fan chimed in:

"Canelo is more Irish than Conor"

Canelo Alvarez proclaims that he is back following his win over Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez recently fought Jermell Charlo for the status of undisputed super middleweight champion and dominated the American. The Mexican fighter looked like his former self inside the ring, dictating the pace, landing shots, and setting up counters. He looked much sharper and faster than a younger opponent and cruised his way to a victory. Following the fight he had this to say:

"This is Canelo, I'm back. Thank you so much, everybody, I'm so happy because I did what I was supposed to do right? And I feel great.....I would love to do more, but you have in front a great fighter (Charlo). He do his job, you know, he move a lot. But I'm happy what I did in the fight, I'm very happy because I feel great."

Following the fight, any doubts of whether Canelo Alvarez still had it in him to fight at the highest level were gone. The Mexican looks as strong as ever as he looks to continue making history inside the boxing ring.