“It’s like he’s not even breathing” - Fans mesmerized with Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s complete mauling of Sean Clancy

Fans praised Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his highlight-reel knockout win against Sean Clancy under the ONE Championship banner.

In May 2021, Tawanchai made his ONE Championship debut after establishing himself as a superstar in Muay Thai. The PK Saenchai affiliate was matched up against Clancy, a WBC world champion in “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

Clancy showcased a valiant effort at ONE: Dangal, but the Thai superstar was too much to handle. In round three, Tawanchai landed a clean head kick that ended the fight and put the division on notice.

Nearly two and a half years later, ONE Championship re-posted Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s memorable knockout win on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Tawanchai gets it done 💯 Will the featherweight Muay Thai king continue his rise toward kickboxing gold when he faces "Smokin" Jo Nattawut this Friday at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🥊 @tawanchay_pk”

The comment featured plenty of fans praising Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his thrilling knockout, including the following people:

“It’s like he’s not even breathing hard”

“The KO in this fight was a savage thing of beauty !”

“I am in love with Tawanchai😭😭”

“Silent killer 😍😍😍 I love his style man danmmmm explosive 💀 ☠️”

“Tawanchai the new king has risen”

Instagram comments

Since then, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has established promotional records of 5-1 in Muay Thai and 1-0 in kickboxing.

In September 2022, the Thai superstar secured a unanimous decision win against Petchmorakot Petchyindee to obtain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, which he defended one time so far.

In August of this year, the PK Saenchai affiliate made his promotional kickboxing debut, defeating Davit Kiria with a third-round TKO. Tawanchai is now scheduled to return to action in another kickboxing bout on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15, this time against Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai was initially supposed to defend his Muay Thai throne against Superbon Singha Mawynn before the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion pulled out with a leg injury.

Instead, the 24-year-old looks to make another statement by defeating Nattawut inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.