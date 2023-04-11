Jackie Buntan’s 3 best performances in ONE Championship

ONE Championship rising star Jackie Buntan has become an absolute fan favorite in just a short amount of time.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, the American crowd will be in for a treat when Buntan fights on her home soil against the dangerous Diandra Martin.

The pivotal strawweight Muay Thai clash will take place this March 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch the entire card for free and live in US primetime.

Buntan first laced up ONE's 4 oz gloves in 2021, going 4-1 in the Singapore-based promotion since. Her lone setback came at the hands of the reigning women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

A victory against Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 will move her closer to a rematch with the Swedish phenom. The 25-year-old certainly has all the tools to become a world champion one day.

With that in mind, let’s recall Jackie Buntan’s three best victories inside the circle.

#3. Daniela Lopez

After a razor-close majority decision win over Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Buntan wanted to notch another dominant performance in her third circle outing to secure a world title shot.

The Filipino-American did just that with an enthralling showing against the gutsy Daniel Lopez at ONE: Empower.

Buntan’s ridiculous hand speed was on full display as soon as the bell rang, wobbling Lopez with a gorgeous one-two followed by a flurry of blitzing combos. The Argentinian slugger never recovered from that, as she got picked apart further in the ensuing rounds.

Buntan, who trains out of Boxing Works in California, gauged the distance with crushing body kicks before unleashing her torrent of punches for a convincing unanimous decision nod.

#2. Amber Kitchen

Before fighting in the United States this May, Buntan was also able to return to her roots last year with a successful homecoming in Manila, Philippines, for ONE on Prime Video 5.

The Filipino-American standout paid back the cheers of the passionate crowd with an incredible performance against Amber Kitchen.

After losing to the English fighter in their first encounter, Buntan fought with a chip on her shoulder. She went into overdrive in the second round, closing the distance against the lanky Kitchen and letting her hands go.

Buntan’s swift punches had a lot of weight on them, forcing Kitchen to retreat or risk getting knocked out. The Boxing Works product eventually found her rival’s chin in round three, sneaking a left hook past her defenses and sending her crashing to the floor.

That knockdown certainly secured her the victory in the judges’ eyes.

#1. Wondergirl Jaroonsak

Buntan announced her entrance to Singapore-based promotion in the loudest manner possible by handing Wondergirl Jaroonsak her only loss inside the circle at ONE: Fists of Fury.

The aggressive Thai fighter tried to impose her will early on, but the deviant Buntan was having none of it. A few exchanges later, it was evident that Wondergirl was getting the short end of the stick each time. With every strike she threw, Buntan fired back with at least four shots in rapid succession.

She bravely entered the pocket and traded bombs with Wondergirl, flooring her with a brilliant left hook counter in the first round.

What made Jackie Buntan’s performance even more impressive was her ability to keep that frenzied pace throughout the fight. Wondergirl visibly slowed down by round three, while Buntan appeared fresher and her attacks got even sharper.

That accurate onslaught earned her a well-deserved unanimous decision win and made her one of the promotion’s most exciting young prospects.

Poll : 0 votes