Jackie Buntan thankful for the love she got from Filipino fans after fighting in Manila

Striking standout Jackie Buntan was appreciative of the ovation she received from Filipino fans during her last appearance inside the Circle.

Buntan will return to action on May 5 as part of ONE Championship’s stacked ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video lineup. Winning four of her last five bouts, the Boxing Works product is determined to get another crack at reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. To do that, she’ll first need to go through Australia’s Diandra Martin.

Before stepping inside the Circle next month, Jackie Buntan sat down with ONE Championship to discuss her win over Amber Kitchen in December. Looking back on the experience, Buntan was especially thankful for the support she received from the Manila faithful that night.

“Oh it meant so much to me, I know how prideful Filipinos are, being one myself, we’re such supporters and such passionate supporters,” Buntan told ONE Championship. “Me being Filipino-American, being born here in America, fighting there in the Philippines it was surreal. I wasn’t sure how the Filipino fans would take me, but they embraced me with open arms and showed so much love. I really felt that in the cage, so I hope that’s not the last time I get to compete over there.”

Jackie Buntan won’t be competing in the Philippines on May 5, but she will most certainly have a home-field advantage as the promotion invades the 1stBank Center in Colorado for its long-awaited North American debut.

Representing the land Down Under, Diandra Martin will look to spoil Jackie Buntan’s big night, scoring a second-straight win for herself. Like her opponent, the Aussie is coming off a unanimous decision win over Amber Kitchen. With a win at ONE Fight Night 10, Martin could set herself up for a potential ONE world title opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

