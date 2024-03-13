Jake Paul fires back at KSI, Sean Strickland accuses MMA reporter of being a spy, UFC welterweight suffers injury at UFC 299: MMA News Roundup

Jake Paul responds to KSI, Sean Strickland accused Helen Yee of being a spy, and a UFC welterweight suffered an injury during latest win in the octagon.

Find out more details in today's (March 13) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Jake Paul fires back at KSI for criticizing his next fight against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul recently responded to KSI after the British YouTuber criticized his bout against Mike Tyson during a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

'The Problem Child' and 'Iron Mike' are set to step into the squared circle on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be livestreamed on Netflix for all subscribers, and marks the first combat sports event to be hosted by the platform.

During a recent livestream on Kick with popular streamer Adin Ross, Paul addressed the comments made by KSI.

According to the former Disney channel star, despite the 31-year age difference between himself and Tyson, the difference is that he is actually accepted a fight against him, whereas KSI had not.

He said:

"You wanna know the difference between Mike Tyson and KSI? It's that Mike Tyson will actually fight me. So who's a b**ch now? 'Oh, Mike's this, Mike's that,' but Mike signed the contract you f**king b*tch KSI."

He added:

"Say whatever you want, but you also said a year ago that Mike Tyson would beat you, and you wouldn't take the fight because of that, so make up your f**king mind. You just sound like a cowardly b*tch."

Check out Jake Paul's comments, courtesty of @HappyPunch, here:

#2. Sean Strickland accuses Helen Yee of being an undercover spy

Former UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland recently made an edgy remark regarding MMA journalist Helen Yee, prompting a response from her.

Strickland is known for giving his unfiltered opinions on a variety of subjects, and took aim at Yee this week whilst responding to a fan on social media.

'Tarzan' wrote:

''He's not real. He's a Chinese bot trying to bring down America. You will never meet these people in real life. CHINESE BOT!!!!!''

Whilst she wasn't specifically mentioned, Yee believed the post was directed toward her and wrote back:

Why a 'Chinese' bot though?''

In response, Strickland then suggested Yee was an undercover agent. He said:

''Helen is 100 percent a sleeper a cell. That girl will walk into the gym like she's trying seduce a government official for secrets. I had to tell her 'idc if its 115 in this gym right now you keep dressing like this someone is gonna fight schmo' lol.We gotta do a interview.''

#1. UFC welterweight breaks arm during biggest career win at UFC 299

UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena recently picked up the biggest win of his career with a third-round knockout of over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 last weekend.

The Australian snatched the victory from the clutches of defeat after 'Durinho' adopted a grappling-heavy approach to the fight that had him up on the scorecards heading into the third round.

After once again dominating Della Maddalena throughout the third round, the 27-year-old managed to get to his feet to land a huge knee and and follow-up strikes that finished Burns.

Now, days out from his win over Burns, news has emerged that has made Della Maddalena's victory even more impressive.

Della Maddalena's manager, Tim Simpson, revealed that the welterweight actually suffered a broken left arm during the first round of the fight in a post on his Instagram Story.

