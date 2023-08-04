Jarred Brooks believes it's his destiny to become double champion: “I believe in what God puts me in”

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks believes destiny has brought him the opportunity of a lifetime this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Already conquering the world of mixed martial arts by capturing the ONE strawweight world championship late last year, Jarred Brooks returns to action determined to become a two-sport ONE world champion when he meets reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world titleholder Mikey Musumeci in a can’t-miss co-main event clash.

Brooks, like his opponent, enters the bout with undefeated records under the ONE Championship banner, but only one man can leave with their ‘O’ and submission grappling gold wrapped around their waist.

“God puts me in positions and I'm here in Bangkok for a reason,” Brooks said in an interview with the South China Morning Post. “So I believe in what God puts me in and I'm so ready and super excited to go against somebody of the prowess of Mikey Musumeci.”

Jarred Brooks has looked practically unstoppable thus far in his ONE Championship career, earning four-straight victories over a series of notable talents including Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane, and Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio. But never before has he met a man like Mikey Musumeci. Nor has he stepped into Musumeci’s world of submission grappling.

With an identical 4-0 record in ONE, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has dispatched some of the world’s most formidable grapplers, including Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai in his last two outings.

On Friday night, he will look to add another ONE world champion to his ever-growing hit list when he meets ‘The Monkey God’ inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.