Jarred Brooks heaps praise on Gustavo Balart: “The guy is super tough”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks had nothing, but great things to say about streaking division standout Gustavo Balart.

On Friday night, Brooks will attempt to add another piece of gold to his collection as he challenges current ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

Before attempting to hand Musumeci his first loss under the ONE Championship banner, Jarred Brooks sat down with the promotion to talk about potential contenders in the strawweight division that he currently rules over. ‘The Monkey God’ specifically points out rising contender Gustavo Balart who is currently on a three-fight win streak.

“Gustavo is super, super tough. He has good boxing. He has decent wrestling,” Brooks said. “He's a bronze medalist in Greco-Roman. So yeah, the guy is super tough, but from what I've seen out of him, he's going on his little run right now.”

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA Will the ONE strawweight world champion pull off one of the greatest upsets in submission grappling history by defeating BJJ legend Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13?



Hailing from Cuba, Gustavo Balart is the No. 4 ranked contender in the division and is gradually working his way toward a potential world title fight. The American Top Team standout has scored wins over Ryuto Sawada, Yosuke Saruta, and Alex Silva. With one more big win, it’s possible that ‘El Gladiador’ could earn a shot at ‘The Monkey God.’

Until then, Jarred Brooks will focus on attempting to dethrone perhaps the greatest submission grappler in the sport today.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.