Jarred Brooks issues stern warning to Jeremy Miado: “I’ll knee his head off”

Reigning ONE strawweight kingpin Jarred Brooks has kept a close eye on Jeremy Miado’s ascent in the division and cautioned him to tread lightly.

After all, ‘The Jaguar’ has been vocal about his desire to challenge ‘The Monkey God’ if he wins his upcoming bout with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs Menshikov on Prime Video.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on June 9, ONE’s sixth Amazon card of the year will feature 10 exhilarating matches, including this strawweight clash with possible world title shot implications.

Miado knows he’s knocking on the door of opportunity if he can stretch his winning streak to five at the expense of the undefeated Dagestani wrestler.

If that’s the case, Brooks will welcome the Filipino firecracker and vows to put on a savage beating if their paths ever cross.

The 30-year-old American told ONE Championship:

“If I get Jeremy Miado, I’ll take him to deep waters, get him to a front headlock, and knee his head off.”

Brooks, of course, is no stranger to beating talented Filipino strikers, as he conquered the 125-pound division by ousting multi-time world champion Joshua Pacio last year.

‘The Monkey God’ manhandled ‘The Passion’ on the ground with some brutal ground and pound, while also showcasing his underrated striking pedigree on the feet in his five-round victory.

By the looks of it, Brooks is confident that he can do the same to Miado, who has finished his last four opponents in highlight-reel fashion.

We’ll soon see if Miado can set up a date with Brooks if he continues his hot streak at ONE Fight Night 11. The entire card will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video members in North America.

