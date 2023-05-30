Jeremy Miado reveals one more hurdle he must overcome before fight vs. Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado has one more hurdle to leap over en route to his highly anticipated return on June 9.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Fight Night 11 will feature a ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title fight between reigning champion Regian Eersel and ONE Championship newcomer Dmitry Menshikov. Before we get to the main event, fans will be treated to a barnburner as Jeremy Miado takes on undefeated Russian debutant Mansur Malachiev.

Less than two weeks before seeking his fifth-straight victory, ‘The Jaguar’ sat down with ONE Championship to detail his training. During the conversation, Miado revealed that he only has one big task left in front of him.

“Hydration, for sure. If I don’t pass there, I ain’t fighting at all,” Miado said.

Jeremy Miado’s concern is understandable after failing hydration in his bout with Danial Williams at ONE on Prime Video 3 last October.

With an impressive 12-4 record and a 100% finish rate inside the Circle, Jeremy Miado has become of the promotion’s most exciting acts. He’ll attempt to once again give viewers a moment to remember, but that will be much easier said than done as he squares off with an undefeated Russian wrestler who has his fair share of finishes.

Making his ONE Championship debut, Mansur Malachiev is a bonafide veteran of the sport with nearly a decade of experience and an undefeated record of 10-0, including eight wins by way of finish. If he can score a win over Jeremy Miado, Malachiev will immediately establish himself as a top contender in the promotion’s stacked strawweight division.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

