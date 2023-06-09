Jeremy Miado says he will eventually return to the Philippines and establish his roots at home

Jeremy Miado is determined to take his talents back to the Philippines before long.

The strawweight standout is hours away from his return to the ONE Championship ring on Friday night as he looks to secure his fifth-straight win and potentially a ONE world title opportunity against the division’s reigning king, Jarred Brooks. Hoping to spoil the party at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be Russian newcomer Mansur Malachiev.

Before stepping into Thailand’s Mecca of Muay Thai, Jeremy Miado spoke with the promotion about potentially returning to the Philippines to represent his country on combat sports’ biggest global stage.

“I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I’m gonna go back to the Philippines. It’s still the home for me. I’m only doing this for our future. Sacrifice a bit, and if things settle down then we’ll go back to the Philippines.”

With wins over Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams in his last two appearances, Jeremy Miado is riding a massive wave of momentum, but it could all come crashing down in The Land of Smiles as ‘The Jaguar’ is tasked with welcoming Mansur Malachiev to the promotion. Malachiev steps into his debut performance undefeated in his decade-long career, amassing an impressive 10-0 record with eight of those wins coming by way of finish.

Malachiev has a fairly even split between his finishes, scoring five submissions and three knockouts. Needless to say, he can get it done whether the fight stays on his feet or on the mat. Of course, Jeremy Miado is no slouch when it comes to finishes, carrying a 100% finish rate under the ONE Championship banner.

With staggering stats like these, you are practically guaranteed a highlight-reel-worthy finish between the two strawweight scrappers on Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes