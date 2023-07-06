Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya meet up, Nina-Marie Daniele asks for UFC name, Bo Nickal set to be biggest betting favorite: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones' recent meeting and Nina-Marie Daniele asks fans for UFC name suggestions. Also, Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn is now set to become one of MMA's biggest betting mismatches.

#1. Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have wholesome meeting

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones surprised fans this week after a video of the pair hanging out together was shared on social media.

The two MMA stars were previously rivals and have reguarly traded blows back-and-forth towards each other on social media. The latest video suggests, however, they have squashed any of their beef.

'The Last Stylebender' first shared a selfie with the heavyweight champion:

"My first Thread… Life is one big cartoon!! #zoinks"

Twitter user @JohnMorganschin then tweeted a video of the interaction between the two champs, with both men calling eachother "king" throughout.

Watch the video here:

The wholesome interaction left an imprint on some fans, with many stating how happy they were the two fighters put to bed their beef.

Fans tweeted:

"Glad to see you guys smile in the same room bro, good energy"

"Izzy squashing beef with Alex and JJ. This man is 100% the main character"

#2. Nina-Marie Daniele asks for UFC name suggestions

Social media influencer and interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele has become a familiar face across UFC's media channels in recent months.

Daniele currently boasts over one million followers on Instagram and has used her popularity to interview some of the biggest names in the sport, with many of her interviews with Sean Strickland going viral.

After stepping her feet into the MMA space, Nina-Marie Daniele has recently taken up learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She then asked her fans on Twitter to provide her suggestions for her fighter nickname.

Unsurprisingly MMA fans had a field day in the comments, with many opting to drop some hilarious suggestions. One fan wrote:

"The Guzzler"

Another suggested:

"Nina the screama"

#3. Bo Nickal set as biggest UFC betting favorite ever

Bo Nickal's UFC 290 appearance was nearly thrown in doubt after his opponent Tresean Gore was forced to withdraw from the fight through injury.

Thankfully, Val Woodburn stepped in on short notice, and he now prepares to make his promotional debut against the former three-time NCAA Div I National wrestling champion.

Unfortunately, the odds could not be less in Woodburn's favor. According to Covers, who posted the odds for the pay-per-view, Nickal is about to make history as the organization's biggest ever betting favorite:

"No one in UFC history has been as big of a favorite as Bo Nickal will be at UFC 290. He puts his undefeated record on the line against unknown commodity Val Woodburn."

Covers @Covers No one in UFC history has been as big of a favorite as Bo Nickal will be at UFC 290.



He puts his undefeated record on the line against unknown commodity Val Woodburn. No one in UFC history has been as big of a favorite as Bo Nickal will be at UFC 290. He puts his undefeated record on the line against unknown commodity Val Woodburn. https://t.co/HFIIBdrOUL

