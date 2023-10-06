Jonathan Di Bella says loss to Superlek made Danial Williams meaner: “It makes him more dangerous”

While Danial Williams may have lost his battle to the mighty Superlek Kiatmoo9, he gained the adulation and respect of many for his brave stand against one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world.

Even his ONE Fight Night 15 opponent, Jonathan Di Bella, was left in awe of ‘Mini T’s courage when he climbed up a weight class on short notice to take on ‘The Kicking Machine’.

The megafight of the century between Rodtang and Superlek was initially booked as early as March at ONE Fight Night 8. ‘The Iron Man’, though, had to beg off due to injury, leaving the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion with no opponent.

At the time, Danial Williams was slated to fight in the same card against Rui Botelho. But when a slot opened up for a coveted world title shot, the Australian-Thai heeded the promotion’s request to save the main event.

Despite the apparent size disadvantage, Williams fought valiantly and left it all on the line. However, the 30-year-old eventually succumbed to a brutal combination in round 3.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong praised Williams for his gutsy performance afterward. The Perth native also deservingly received another world title shot, this time at his natural weight class.

In a ONE Championship interview, ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella said Williams’ learning experience against Superlek definitely made him a better and more complete fighter.

“I believe it makes him more dangerous because he's had that experience with Superlek and it was on short notice,” he said. “That didn't really show it was him because he had to gain like 10 pounds a few days before the fight. It was a shock to his body.”

Moreover, the undefeated Italian-Canadian sensation said he’ll be wary of his tough challenger after he proved his worth against one of the best to ever do it.

“So I believe in my mind that's that fight, I have to put it aside. I have to look at all the other fights and see what he's done on the winning end and how he's been doing and everything on the kickboxing side. At 135, on a few days notice, against one of the best legends in the world, it doesn't really count.”

Catch Jonathan Di Bella and Danial Williams’ high-stakes war at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The stacked card will air live on US Primetime on October 6, free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.