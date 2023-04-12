Jonathan Haggerty has fans excited with intense pad session

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty earned the respect of some Muay Thai fans this week with an intense pad session ahead of his match at ONE Fight Night 9.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is headed towards an uphill battle against one of the best Muay Thai strikers on the planet, Nong-O Hama, on Friday, April 21.

As such, Haggerty has been working very hard to outmatch the champion at every technical turn. This week, fans were impressed to see how much dedication Haggerty has put into his training, even motivating some Nong-O Hama fans to cheer for the UK superstar on the sidelines.

Check out the Instagram post below:

liontamer3:

"4oz gloves baby, punches in bunches"

uhjin00:

"training🔥🔥🔥"

deerech1e_:

"Champ 🔥🔥"

instant.martial.arts.app

"Good Job General 🫡 🔥🦾🥊"

bppersonaltraining:

"Champ🔥👑💯"

_mikailseah:

"Hope the best fighter wins"

lil_alpaca_:

"General 🫡🫡🫡"

lekickronin:

"This one will surely be a barn burner there can only be one🔥👏"

Jonathan Haggerty returns to the foray fresh off a decision victory against Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November.

Considering how it was his first bantamweight matchup in ONE Championship, Haggerty didn’t put on a disappointing performance. He adapted well to his power and strength although he had difficulties making weight again for that matchup.

While many fans still question his power and experience, they forget that he’s had four long months to train and get everything prepared before his big day. Based on those metrics, Jonathan Haggerty has what it takes to change the course of history on April 21.

ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes