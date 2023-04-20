Jonathan Haggerty shows off his strength ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

ONE Championship posted a video of Jonathan Haggerty enduring strength training.

Haggerty is preparing for his world title challenge against the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will be stronger than ever after decreasing his weight cut and adding mass. ‘The General’ is coming off an impressive win over Vladimir Kuzmin and has now positioned himself in a grand opportunity against Nong-O, an 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE shared a short clip on Instagram of Haggerty improving his strength with the caption saying:

“Too strong 😂 Does Jonathan Haggerty have what it takes to steal the throne from reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video? 🏆 @jhaggerty_”

Jonathan Haggerty last fought in November 2022, securing a decision win against Kuzmin at roughly 148 pounds. ‘The General’ looked impressive at the increased weight, which he plans to showcase at ONE Fight Night 9.

Meanwhile, Nong-O's last ONE appearance was in January. The Thai superstar secured another world title defense by breaking down Alaverdi Ramazanov with relentless pressure, extending his promotional record to 10-0 and knockout streak to five.

The highly-anticipated ONE bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship bout between Nong-O and Haggerty will headline the April 21 event, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. In the co-main event, undefeated lightweight prospects Halil Amir and Maurice Abevi will look to take another step towards a world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 9 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 9 fight card featuring Nong-O vs. Jonathan Haggerty below:

