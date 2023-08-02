Joshua Pacio admits having difficulty overcoming Jarred Brooks’ top pressure: “He felt really heavy from the top”

Former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio is confident that Jarred Brooks’ top pressure would be his key to victory against Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13.

The Filipino warrior got firsthand experience of his rival’s strength on the canvas when they slugged it out at ONE 164 in December last year.

While ‘The Monkey God’ did surprise the youngster in the striking department, his ground game from the top was the attribute that thoroughly impressed ‘The Passion.’

Speaking in an interview with The MMA Superfan, the five-time MMA world champion reflected on Jarred Brooks’ ground game before he attempts to become a two-sport world champion against Mikey Musumeci this Friday, August 4.

Pacio said:

“During our match, I really had trouble with his elite wrestling, and I felt his top pressure. When we were on the ground, I was finding ways to sweep or get back on my feet.”

The ONE Championship athlete added:

“But I think I was lacking in technique. That’s on me. I lacked the technique. Again, he felt really heavy from the top.”

Watch the interview here:

While he still waits for a chance to rack up more wins for a shot at Jarred Brooks’ crown, the latter has decided to jump on the opportunity to gain experience on the promotion’s submission grappling roster.

There’s no better and bigger rival for the Mash Fight Team representative to test himself against, as Musumeci is one of the flag bearers of the discipline in the world today.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.