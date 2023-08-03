Justin Gaethje wants Conor McGregor fight, Ariel Helwani responds to former UFC champ, Mark Zuckerberg builds backyard octagon: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Justin Gaethje's U-turn in regards to fighting Conor McGregor and Ariel Helwani seeks clarification from Jamahal Hill. Also, Mark Zuckerberg frustrates his wife after building an MMA octagon in his backyard.

#3. Justin Gaethje open to facing Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje certified himself as the BMF of the lightweight division after his stunning head kick KO over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 handed him the title.

Soon after Gaethje's victory, Conor McGregor called out 'The Highlight' on Twitter, stating he would put the Arizona native away with just one punch.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I KO him one shot. Guarantee it

Gaethje then opted to dismiss a potential fight against McGregor in his post-fight press conference. However, this week, he has seemingly had a U-turned regarding the fight.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former UFC interim lightweight champion claimed he was open to facing 'The Notorious' if he was offered the fight contract:

"Who knows man? Of course. I mean, I like to fight. That sounds exciting, but the UFC's the boss here so who knows? Even if I heard that he might want to do it, until someone signs a contract, none of that s**t matters. Words are just words and then if I was to ever get a contract, it would be a fun conversation that I have with my family and my coaches."

#2. Ariel Helwani invites former UFC light heavyweight champ onto The MMA Hour to settle beef

Ariel Helwani has asked Jamahal Hill to appear on The MMA Hour next week in order to hash out their public feud.

Hill uploaded a video on his YouTube channel earlier this week, calling out the Canadian reporter for his interview with UFC star Jiri Prochazka. 'Sweet Dreams' believes Helwani subtly made digs at him throughout the conversation.

Helwani opted to respond with a video of his own and asked Hill to appear on his show, either in studio or on Zoom, so they could discuss their issues. He said:

"You keep talking about being a man and all this stuff. I would like to extend an invitation to you, Jamahal Hill, who I have nothing but respect for and I think that your thoughts on the way that I think about you are very wrong. I'd like to extend an invitation to you to come in studio on my program and we can hash it out, mano a mano, man to man."

#1. Mark Zuckerberg in hot water with wife after building MMA octagon in backyard

Mark Zuckerberg's love for MMA hit new heights this week after the Meta CEO revealed he had built an MMA octagon in his backyard to train in.

'Zuck' took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with his wife, revealing to her that he had built the octagon. Hilariously, she wasn't happy with the structure being built because she had been hard at work on the garden over the last few years.

The billionaire then jokingly asked fans whether he should keep the cage or not.

Check out the screenshot here:

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram story