Justin Gaethje wants to end Conor McGregor's career, Leon Edwards' manager provides update, UFC fans concerned for Sean Strickland: MMA News Roundup

#3. Justin Gaethje wants to end Conor McGregor's career

Despite having not fought in the octagon for over two years, Conor McGregor remains one of the biggest stars in MMA. Understandably, this means the Irishman continues to have a target on his back.

'The Notorious' is expected to face Michael Chandler upon his UFC return, but no official fight confirmation or date has been announced.

Due to the ambiguity surrounding McGregor's comeback, many fighters have thrown their name into the mix. Recently, Justin Gaethje opted to do the same during an appearance at the Dominance MMA press conference.

'The Highlight' was asked about a potential bout with the Irishman, where he coldly claimed he'd like to put an end to Conor McGregor's career:

“It sounds fun... I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’ve dreamt of ending his career, making sure he’s never able to step back in there... Chandler will now be the second guy I’ve beat that he’s chosen to fight, and I think that speaks for itself... he won’t fight me, plain and simple.”

Catch Gaethje's comments here:

#2. Leon Edwards' manager provides update on Colby Covington bout

The UFC has been pushing for Colby Covington to be the next challenger for Leon Edwards' welterweight title.

'Chaos' was the backup fighter for UFC 286's main event, which saw Edwards successfully defend his title via unanimous decision against Kamaru Usman in their trilogy bout.

While no official date has been confirmed, Leon Edwards' manager, Tim Simpson, has shared that fans will likely see the welterweights face off before the end of the year. Speaking to Submission Radio, Simpson stated:

"It'll be before the end of the year... I guess the two cards left are November and December, and they're still finalizing those. Leon is good, he is ready to go... From my understanding, Colby is ready to go as well. So, it'll be one of those two... We [Chosen Advisory and UFC matchmakers] are in constant communication. They are just shuffling a few pieces, and we'll land on one of those two."

Check out Tim Simpson's comments here (9:50):

#1. UFC fans concerned for Sean Strickland after post weight-cut interview

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland both successfully weighed in for their UFC 293 middleweight title clash. The two 185-pounders will headline this weekend's event which takes place in Sydney, Australia.

Despite the weigh-ins going off without a hitch, Strickland's appearance on the post weigh-in show left some fans concerned about his health. 'Tarzan' was barely able to make it through the interview before hosts Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko encouraged him to end the interview and start rehydrating.

Watch a clip of the interview here:

Fans were left concerned and unimpressed by the situation, with one fan claiming that post weigh-in interviews shouldn't take place:

"Post weigh in interviews shouldn’t be a thing, let fighters rehydrate. These are hard to watch sometimes."

Another fan added:

"Feelings aside, you gotta just hope he's alright."

