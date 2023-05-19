Kade Ruotolo advocates for more people to try jiu-jitsu: “It’s a lot more user-friendly”

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo would like to see more people give jiu-jitsu a try.

The 20-year-old submission grappling prodigy will once again put his 26 pounds of gold on the line at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, squaring off with Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker.

Weeks removed from their highly anticipated co-main event clash, Kade Ruotolo spoke with ONE Championship, sharing his love for BJJ and advocating for others to give the sport a try as a way to improve themselves both physically and mentally.

“Anyone could kind of jump into the sport. Anyone can do it. You know, it's not like you're taking punches to the face. It's a lot more user-friendly. And I think it can help so many people not only physically, but mentally as well. “

Kade Ruotolo scored an impressive decision victory over Japanese legend Shinya Aoki en route to becoming the promotion’s first ONE lightweight submission grappling titleholder. He bested four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October. Since then, Ruotolo has defended the title successfully, dominating Matheus Gabriel two months after capturing the title.

He will make his first appearance of 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11 as he meets 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker. Debuting in 2022, the Norway native scored back-to-back wins inside the Circle, defeating Renato Canuto by decision before submitting Uali Kurzhev in February. The Wulfing Academy product will attempt to score the biggest win of his BJJ career as ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next month.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

Poll : 0 votes