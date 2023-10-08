"Keep my name out of your f***ing mouth" - When Conor McGregor channeled his inner Will Smith in a voice note directed at Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor, the Irish MMA superstar known for his brash and outspoken nature, found himself embroiled in a war of words with former MMA star Michael Bisping. This verbal exchange occurred last October when McGregor was working on Amazon's remake of the 1980s classic film "Road House."

In a characteristic move, McGregor used his social media platform to mock individuals who aspire to become actors, dubbing them "twerps."

In this context, he took a jab at Michael Bisping, implying that the former fighter had ventured into acting without much success.

Upon learning of McGregor's comments, 'The Count' didn't hold back and responded on his podcast. He questioned why McGregor had chosen to throw shade at him and fired back with a few choice words:

“He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, God bless him. Good for f***ing you. Well done. Why have you gotta throw shade my way? I don’t get it... Just make sure you’ve got your bodyguards around you the next time you come and wanna talk some s***. You little f***.”

Never one to back down from a feud, McGregor swiftly retaliated. He shared a voice note on his social media, directly addressing Bisping:

"Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f****** war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah? Security. You little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up ... when you’re in Vegas again, pal. Keep my name out of your f****** mouth again or any type of threatening behaviour, or I’ll walk through your front door. You little dope. [Go] back where you belong, you little clown, you little sprinter.”

Check out Conor McGregor's now-deleted voice note below:

Conor McGregor extends support to Dillon Danis ahead of Logan Paul fight

Conor McGregor may not have been training with Dillon Danis for his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul, but he's certainly offering his enthusiastic support. McGregor has expressed his unwavering confidence in Danis's ability to defeat the older Paul brother.

In a tweet, the former two-division champ wrote:

"Let’s go brother! Logans broken. Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg. Depending. Enjoy! Cash in time. Well done! Respect. Make the walk and you a winner."