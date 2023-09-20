“Khabib mauled you” - UFC icon Conor McGregor incites fan fury after making boastful claim about his fighting prowess

There are now just over three months left in 2023, and it’s looking less and less likely that Conor McGregor is going to return to the UFC this year. ‘The Notorious’ is supposedly preparing to face off with fellow TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler, but there is still no date confirmed for their clash.

Recently, Conor McGregor’s fight with Michael Chandler was linked to the headliner of UFC 296, which is set to take place in December. However, a graphic suggesting this was later debunked as a fake. It has been confirmed, though, by his coach, John Kavanagh, that the Irish superstar is currently in training for a fight.

McGregor seemed to confirm this today with a Twitter post showing him training, with the caption, “Your favorite fighter is a cake walk to me.”

Unfortunately for ‘The Notorious’, some fans were quick to respond to this post sarcastically.

Other Twitter users happy to bring up McGregor’s bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, included @xbtorange, who posted the following:

“i like Khabib”

Other users, including @TopMMAContent, @marsou_mr, and @EchoXrayMusic, poked fun at McGregor’s recent lack of fights and wins.

“Saying this cause you’re not anyone’s favourite fighter anymore?”

“Don’t get too cocky...you haven’t won a match recently”

“When’s the last time you won a fight???”

However, it was also clear that with some Twitter users, including @GoodIDeaDudes, @ovoaaronovo and @demontimejay27, the Irishman remains wildly popular.

“Looking forward to seeing you fight again.”

“Can’t wait for the return legend”

“@TheNotoriousMMA it’s been a roller coaster of a ride being your fan but I’ll always root for you.”

User @NitrozAG had probably the most understandable post, though, asking the question on everyone’s lips.

“Yo you fighting this year yes or no? Simple question”

Conor McGregor cake walk: What did ‘The Notorious’ recently say about his second bout with Nate Diaz?

Conor McGregor’s use of the term “cake walk” in his recent Twitter post seems to be a reference to an earlier social media post that he made regarding the recent fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

The UFC flyweight title bout was controversially declared a draw, largely because judge Mike Bell gave Grasso a 10-8 fifth round, something that many observers disagreed with.

One such observer was McGregor, who posed the question why he wasn’t awarded 10-8 rounds in his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz after dropping the Californian three times.

According to Conor McGregor, those 10-8 rounds would’ve made the fight a “cake walk on points”. Unsurprisingly, though, Diaz swiftly hit back at his rival – claiming he should never have given him a rematch after beating him in their first meeting.