Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to PED allegations, Tristan Tate unhappy with Dillon Danis lawsuit, UFC lightweight helps Sean Strickland: MMA News Roundup

In today's issue, we will discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov's fiery response to Bobby Green as well as Tristan Tate's reaction to the lawsuit facing Dillon Danis. Elsewhere, UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush details how he helped Sean Strickland.

#3. Khabib Nurmagomedov responds after Bobby Green cheating allegations

Khabib Nurmagomedov has hit back at Bobby Green, who recently accused fighters such as Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev of using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Green appeared on the JAXXON podcast with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson this week, where he discussed his first-round KO loss to Makhachev last year. 'King' then stated that he believes most Russian MMA fighters are using PEDs by traveling to places that USADA and the UFC are unable to visit.

'The Eagle' opted to respond via his Instagram story, where he defended himself and fellow UFC Russian athletes. According to Nurmagomedov, he and Makhachev have undergone nearly 50 USADA tests. He wrote (Translated to English):

"There's nothing wrong with giving power to a champion, whether you like it or not. But it is not given to everyone, for this you need brains and preferably not from straw. @islam_makhachev You can't give them a break. And tell him that I have about 300 amateur fights in different sports, Islam has been playing amateur [kick] sports also since nine years old and has vast experience behind him. I am not talking about experience in professionals anymore."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story

#2. Tristan Tate unhappy with Dillon Danis lawsuit

Tristan Tate believes Nina Agdal's lawsuit and restraining order against Dillon Danis has taken away from the excitement of Danis' fight with Logan Paul.

Danis and Paul will meet inside the squared circle on the upcoming DAZN Prime Card on October 14. 'El Jefe' is currently facing a lawsuit from Paul's fiancee after spending much of the fight build-up trolling the Danish model on social media.

Tristan Tate has since weighed in on the situation, where he admitted he's started to lose interest in the fight. According to Tate, he wanted to see a boxing match, not a "sue off." He posted on X:

"Now that the single most hyped and anticipated influencer boxing match in world history has turned into a 'Sue off' I won’t be watching. Trash talk and hype are great and everybody wanted to see it, myself included. However I am uninterested in funding legal teams. Im out."

#1. Beneil Dariush shares story about how he helped Sean Strickland win UFC title

Beneil Dariush believes he is owed some credit for Sean Strickland's stunning middleweight title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the lightweight contender said that Strickland had spent much of the pandemic lockdown at his gym "beating up" teenagers:

"Sean used to come and train with us all the time, especially during COVID time... He would come in, and he would beat up a bunch of my young wrestlers. These guys were in high school. They had either recently graduated or they were just in high school, and he'd just come in, and he'd beat up [a] bunch of little teenagers and then drive off."

Dariush added:

"I'm waiting to see him in person and be like, hey, the only reason you beat Adesanya is because I let you build your confidence up by beating up teenagers... Sean, you owe me one."

