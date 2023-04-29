Reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards had the opportunity to meet Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, in a recent encounter that has stirred up excitement among fans.

It's fascinating to note that both of these exceptional athletes hail from the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica. The meeting between Edwards and Bolt was an intriguing and memorable event, bringing together two of the world's greatest athletes and showcasing the diversity of talent that exists in the sporting world.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Instagram user @luke_layvo mentioned:

"I didn’t realise Usain was so big."

Another user @jew._of._jews thinks Jon Jones resembles the Olympic runner:

"Jon Jones and Usain Bolt are identical.."

@fahy_sean stated:

"Pair of Kings."

Social media user @ant_thebigman remarked:

"Dats right my shotta. Spirit know Spirit."

@icm.96 claimed Leon Edwards and Usain Bolt are the best athletes from Jamaica:

"Bless up Man!!! Jamaica’s finest!"

Image Credit: @leonedwardsmma on Instagram

Image Credit: @leonedwardsmma on Instagram

Image Credit: @usianbolt on Instagram

Leon Edwards delivers an uplifting message at Oxford University

Leon Edwards is a fighter whose story is one of remarkable resilience and determination. Despite growing up in a challenging environment marked by poverty and crime, Edwards has risen to the top of his sport, becoming the UFC welterweight champion by defeating Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Edwards' journey has been an inspiration to many, and the fighter has been vocal about his desire to motivate others to pursue their dreams.

'Rocky' was recently invited to speak at the renowned Oxford University, an achievement that he shared with his followers on Instagram. The Jamaican-born British native expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, noting that he never thought he would have the chance to speak at such an esteemed institution. The 170-pound kingpin also spoke about the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success, urging his followers to pursue their dreams with passion and perseverance.

Edwards posted on Instagram:

"It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. Today I spoke at the prestigious Oxford University. My life didn’t lead me to education, but I’m working hard so that my family can have opportunities to learn and grow in places like this."

