Liam Harrison shares the dilemma of not overtraining during his rehab process 

Liam Harrison is struggling to find a balance between his desire to train and his need to rehab.

After suffering a brutal knee injury in his ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, ‘The Hitman’ underwent knee surgy earlier this year and is still in the process of rehabbing.

During his downtime, Liam Harrison has been training as much as he can to maintain his striking skills but recognizes the need to be careful so as not to set his potential return date back even further.

“I’ve got to be careful with what I’m doing,” Harrison said in an interview with LastBSTN on YouTube. “But at the same time, for my mind, and also I don’t wanna lose my hands or speed or too much cardio.”

Liam Harrison has not set a date for his return to the Circle but is looking forward to competing inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the iconic venue that ONE Championship has called home since January. ‘The Hitman’ could also find himself in line for another shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Harrison’s countryman Jonathan Haggerty captured the bantamweight title at ONE Fight Night 9, scoring a stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O. ‘The General’ expressed an interest in giving Harrison a title opportunity once ready to return with the bout preferably taking place in the UK.

In the meantime, Haggerty seemingly has his hands full as Muay Thai superstars Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon have called for a world title clash with Haggerty.

Would you like to see Jonathan Haggerty defend his title against Liam Harrison or should ‘The Hitman’ have to earn his way back to a title opportunity?

