Lito Adiwang wary of Adrian Mattheis’ explosive attacks: “He swings wild”

Lito Adiwang knows he’ll have to watch out for the explosive attacks and considerable knockout power that Adrian Mattheis brings.

More than a year removed from his last appearance inside the Circle, Adiwang will make his long-awaited return to ONE as part of the promotion’s absolutely stacked return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday. In the main event of the evening, Thai superstars collide as Rodtang clashes with reigning flyweight kickboxing king Superlek in a catchweight Muay Thai bout, which will take place at 140 lbs.

Prior to that, fans will be treated to a clash between two of the promotion’s most prolific finishers as Lito Adiwang looks to get back into the win column against a fighter with an impressive 89% finish rate across 15 total fights inside the Circle.

Recognizing the impressive power of Adrian Mattheis, ‘Thunder Kid’ knows that he’ll have to remain cautious if he hopes to get the win at ONE Friday Fights 34.

“His explosive attack, that’s the thing I need to look out for,” Adiwang told The MMA Superfan. “We saw what he did against Alex Silva where Alex controlled him on the ground, but by the time the second round rolled he just exploded and he got that KO,” Adiwang said.

“So those moves are what I’m looking out for. His previous also, I saw that he would just explode. He swings wild so that’s one thing I need to be careful of and I need to check for my fight.”

With an impressive win over Adrian Mattheis this Friday, Lito Adiwang hopes to show the world, and ONE Championship, that he is still very much a contender in the stacked strawweight division.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.