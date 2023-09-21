"Logan coming to ban this one too" - Dillon Danis subject to brutal trolling from fans as he promotes backup Instagram account

We’re now just weeks away from one of the most hyped fights of 2023, as grappler Dillon Danis is set to face YouTuber Logan Paul in the boxing ring.

The fight is set to take place on October 14 and will serve as the main undercard bout on an event headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

The build to the fight has been largely dominated by Dillon Danis taking shots at Logan Paul’s fiancée, model Nina Agdal.

However, things recently took another twist when it was revealed that ‘El Jefe’ had been restricted from posting on his Instagram account. This was something some fans blamed on his recent links to controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Unsurprisingly, it hasn’t taken Danis long to set up a second Instagram account, with his new handle being @themadsamurai.

Equally unsurprising has been the fan reaction to this, with many people trolling the grappler for his decision to create the account.

Users @BallinKy_ and @TheNigerianGee simply stated that they would avoid following.

“I speak for everyone when I say we aren’t following”

“We won’t be following”

@RyanEvansESPN cracked a joke about Logan Paul potentially shutting the account down, while @johnrea57213957 also suggested that ‘The Maverick’ had something to do with Danis’ initial account being banned.

“Logan coming to ban this one too.”

“Logan and Nina reported your account”

‘El Jefe’ did get some support from a number of fans, though. These included @chiefdaddy7 and @SweetySofiaaa.

“following asap”

“I’ll be following Dillon!”

More fans, meanwhile, suggested that ‘The Matrix’, often mentioned by Andrew Tate, was responsible for shutting Danis’ initial account down. These users included @simon_aspireke and @CardanoStonersC.

“This may also get terminated they’re watching your moves closely”

“They will ban that one too now. They’re powerful Dillon.”

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Did ‘El Jefe’ hack Nina Agdal’s Snapchat?

The build to Dillon Danis’ upcoming fight with Logan Paul has largely centered around Danis taking shots at Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal.

‘El Jefe’ has made a number of distasteful comments about the model, and he has also posted a number of questionable photos and videos of her to his social media accounts.

Thanks to this, some people have suggested that Danis had hacked Agdal’s Snapchat in order to access her photos. The grappler, though, has vehemently denied this.

Danis’ behavior has, however, triggered a lawsuit filed against him by Agdal, something that he recently told Andrew Tate would cost him “over $400,000”.