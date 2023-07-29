"Look at this man abusing T.J. Dillashaw" - Fans hilariously react to video of Michael Chandler catching a snake with bare hands

Michael Chandler recently turned daredevil and caught a giant snake with his bare hands. The UFC lightweight contender seemingly came across the reptile during a golf session.

'Iron' recently uploaded the video of him manhandling the snake to Twitter, and fans couldn't help reacting to the unusual occurrence. They took to the comments section to make their thoughts known.

One fan hilariously referenced UFC two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw's infamous monicker and joked:

"@peta look at this man abusing poor TJ Dillashaw."

Absconded Llama @abscondedllama @MikeChandlerMMA @Eric_Chandler @peta look at this man abusing poor TJ Dillashaw.

Another fan piled on with a hilarious GIF of Conor McGregor addressing Dillashaw on The Ultimate Fighter season 22. The meme read:

"He's a little snake in the grass."

One user joked about Michael Chandler collaborating with T.J. Dillashaw and wrote:

"Never thought I'd see the day where Michael and Tj Dillashaw are collaborating."

Another user joked:

"Bro stop bullying @TJDillashaw."

One fan gave Chandler a new nickname, writing:

"Iron Mike Snake Charmer."

Another fan asked:

"Did he do the Conor walk at the end? Lol"

One user claimed:

"Uh huh.....I'm not touching Satan's spaghetti for nobody. Nope."

One user wrote:

"Added playing a round of golf with Michael Chandler to my bucket list."

Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Michael Chandler is uniquely positioned to predict the outcome of the highly anticipated Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje fight. The former Bellator lightweight champion has faced both contenders in the past, coming up short on both occasions. In fact, Chandler's last fight was a third-round submission loss to 'The Diamond.'

Poirier and Gaethje are set to share the octagon opposite each other in a BMF title fight at UFC 291 this weekend. This bout will mark the second time the two explosive lightweights have faced each other, with the Louisianan securing a hard-fought fourth-round TKO in their last meeting.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC291 pic.twitter.com/RcX7I85a12 Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje face off for the final time before their BMF title fight

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Chandler discussed the matchup and claimed that he sees Justin Gaethje's technicality will help him overwhelm Dustin Poirier. He said:

"I think you’re going to see a more composed Justin Gaethje. My prediction is Justin Gaethje wins via a decision similar to what we saw in him vs. Tony Ferguson. Obviously, we know he finished Tony Ferguson late in the fight. I don’t think he finishes Poirier, but I do think he beats him with output. I think he beats him by not being taken down. I think he beats him by those leg kicks."

Watch the full video below: