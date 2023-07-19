“Maybe this time he doesn’t get up” - Tyson Fury's matchup against Francis Ngannou worries UFC champion despite being a fan

Being labeled a UFC champion is something that both Aljamain Sterling and Francis Ngannou can relate to. 'Funk Master' is currently scheduled to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley, who is the latest in what has been a tough line of challengers for his divisional crown.

Francis Ngannou is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion, having vacated the title before signing with the PFL. He is now booked for what is arguably the biggest fight of his career. It is a fight that Aljamain Sterling hopes 'The Predator' can win, as he'll be facing Tyson Fury in a boxing match.

#TheWeeklyScraps #UFC #Podcast #DailyPodcast pic.twitter.com/Wy6c2A42um Idk about y’all but I’m looking forward to this cross-over fight. They say size matters, and I’m saying POWER matters in the one. I’m hoping to see a huge underdog win for MMA!

MMA fighters crossing over into the world of boxing is nothing new. Unfortunately, mixed martial artists lose to boxers in boxing more often than not. However, Aljamain Sterling isn't ready to count the Cameroonian out.

He took to Twitter with a clip wherein he offers his thoughts on the matchup, saying the following:

"We kind of all have this idea that Francis is probably going to get killed, but again, that puncher's chance, that s***** scary. I mean we've seen Deontay Wilder almost decapitate and look like he just rose from the dead against Tyson Fury. So maybe that happens again. And maybe this time, he doesn't get up."

Francis Ngannou himself has spoken that Tyson Fury will have to be cautious against him. He also promised that if 'The Gypsy King' takes a punch like the Cameroonian's uppercut against Alistair Overeem, he's not getting back up.

Will Aljamain Sterling take part in a rare UFC champion vs. UFC champion matchup if he beats Sean O'Malley?

The bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley is exactly one month away. The pair will square off at UFC 292 in what will be a quick turnaround for 'Funk Master' given that he last fought at UFC 288. The back-to-back weight cuts for someone who is already a large 135-pounder will be hard on his body.

Best MMA Moments @XcellentMMA pic.twitter.com/Fhy1lhGqFf Alexander Volkanovski agrees to fight Aljamain Sterling when he moves up in weight

The grueling weight cuts are part of what have led to Aljamain Sterling setting his sights on moving up in weight to featherweight for a super-fight with fellow UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski, which the Australian has welcomed. But in order to do that, Aljamain Sterling must first defeat Sean O'Malley.