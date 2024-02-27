A UFC Mexico fighter discloses an injury that he suffered during the fight. Elsewhere, Islam Makahchev's manager discusses who he could fight for his next title defense.

Sportskeeda's Midnight Roundup is back with your daily dose of MMA news updates.

Brandon Royval suffered an injury in the first minute against Brandon Moreno

Brandon Royval reveals in a social media post that he believes he tore his MCL in the first minute of his UFC Mexico fight against Brandon Moreno. Royval won the fight via split decision.

He said:

"Came off the couch for a short-notice fight against a former champion in his hometown. [I] most likely tore my MCL in the first minute of the fight. Hate it or love it though the underdogs on top."

Ali Abdelaziz sheds light on Islam Makhachev's next title defense

In an interview with The Schmo, Ali Abdelaziz revealed that Islam Makhachev plans on fighting twice in 2024 - first in June-July and then in November. He also spoke on who the Dagestani could face next inside the octagon.

"You have Charles [Oliveira] fighting Arman [Tsarukyan]. Now, you have [Justin] Gaethje defending his BMF title (against Max Holloway). Whoever gonna look more impressive is who's gonna get the next title shot... Somebody will fight Islam in June or July and somebody else will fight him in November."

Makhachev last fought against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 and emerged victorious via a head kick KO. Since then, he has been called out by numerous people, including newly-crowned featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Henry Cejudo kept a secret from his manager

Speaking with The Schmo, Ali Abdelaziz revealed that Henry Cejudo had pulled his groin before the fight against Merab Davalishvili at UFC Mexico. However, 'Triple C' did not inform his manager, presumable to avoid endangering the fight.

"He didn't tell me. He hid it from me... His coaches told me. He just had a horrible camp."

However, Abdelaziz gave Dvalishvili his due credit and said the Georgian should be fighting for the bantamweight title next.

Brian Ortega the favorite for Ilia Topuria's first title defense

On Monday, BetOnline revealed the odds for Ilia Topuria's next title shot, and the list is topped by Brian Ortega, despite losing three fights of his last five. 'T-City' is at +150 to fight for the UFC featherweight belt next. Close behind is a potential rematch for Alexander Volkanovski at +200.

Next in line is Movsar Evloev (+425) followed by Max Holloway (+600) and Yair Rodriguez (+900). Conor McGregor is also on the list, but at (+2500)

Brian Ortega and Brandon Royval go up UFC rankings

Whether Brian Ortega gets the next title shot or not, he has still managed to occupy the No.3 spot on the featherweight rankings with the incredible comeback win at UFC Mexico. He is currently placed behind Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Brandon Royval is now the No.1 contender in the flyweight division, pushing down Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi by one spot each.

Ryan Garcia believes he beats Sean O'Malley's "a*s" in MMA

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Ryan Garcia said he is confident about beating Sean O'Malley in the MMA fight that he has been calling for.

He said:

"I'll beat his a** in MMA, guaranteed... I'm a natural wrestler."

He added:

"I know I'm going to knock him out in boxing. That's not even fair. What is fair is to test myself in MMA because I know if I put my mind to it and I trained everyday and I had Nate [Diaz] helping me, even Alex Pereira, all of them and I really locked in, he will not beat me... I've already sent text messages to Dana [White]... I'll come to the UFC. Pay me a bag, I'm there."

Expand Tweet

Read Next:

Eddie Hearn lays out a plan for Conor McGregor's UFC return

Ryan Garcia responds to actor Shia Labeouf's "hate" comment

Paulo Costa "doesn't get the privilege" to fight Kamaru Usman next: Ali Abdelaziz

Francis Ngannou praises Jon Jones' respect

Midnight Grappling!

Watch Alex Pereira and Polyana Viana grapple in the kitchen:

Expand Tweet