Mikey Musumeci glad Shamil Gasanov tapped to Garry Tonon’s kneebar: “He didn't go Mongolian”

Even to this day, Mikey Musumeci remains baffled by Gantumur Bayanduuren’s refusal to tap, resulting in his leg getting absolutely mangled in their grappling match last January.

As such, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ admitted he felt some sort of PTSD watching Garry Tonon and Shamil Gasanov’s exciting featherweight clash at ONE Fight Night 12 last weekend.

‘The Lion Killer’ locked in a gnarly kneebar on the previously undefeated Russian, forcing him to scream in agony and yield the white flag.

Having been known to break his fair share of legs in the past, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion knows just how painful and dangerous those joint locks can be.

Nevertheless, Musumeci was relieved that Gasanov swallowed his pride and tapped before it led to irreparable damage.

Musumeci, who was in Lumpinee Stadium after cornering his sister Tammi, spoke to the South China Morning Post about Tonon’s amazing finish. He even managed to take a dig at his former challenger Bayanduuren:

“Yeah, it was such a cool kneebar. You know, it's such a cool kneebar and I'm happy that the opponent tapped, and he didn't go Mongolian. We call it Full Mongolian.”

Back in ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year, Musumeci defended his gold strap with a unanimous decision win over the gutsy Baanduyuren.

The Mongolian was caught in multiple nasty leg entanglements from Musumeci, who synced in his signature Mikey Lock, heel hooks, kneebars, and toe holds.

Somehow, someway, Bayanduuren weathered the pain and refused to tap. While some lauded the challenger for his resilience, his stubbornness resulted in some grave consequences.

Doctors likened Bayanduuren’s leg injuries to someone who figured in a motorcycle accident. He was diagnosed with a torn ACL, torn MCL, torn meniscus, and a broken ankle.

Take it from Mikey Musumeci. There’s no shame in choosing to fight another day when caught in a precarious submission.

