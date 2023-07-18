Mikey Musumeci reveals why facing Jarred Brooks is “the best thing” for him

Mikey Musumeci is excited about the challenge that his next opponent, Jarred Brooks, will bring to the ring next month.

Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, will put his world title on the line for the third time as he is set to take on ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in the ONE Fight Night 13 co-main event on August 4. Brooks captured the strawweight title in December, scoring a decisive unanimous decision win over former world titleholder Joshua Pacio at ONE 164.

Next, Jarred Brooks will look to become a two-sport ONE world champion. Of course, that will be much easier said than done as he is set to square off with one of the most dangerous grapplers in Brazilian jiu-jitsu history. Mikey Musumeci is a five-time IBJJF world champion and is yet to suffer a loss inside the Circle.

Speaking about his scrap with ‘The Monkey God’ next month, Musumeci shared excitement for the opportunity and he believes that Brooks’ aggressive wrestling style will play right into his equally aggressive grappling game.

“He’s a wrestler he’s definitely very strong and keeps coming forward which is the best thing for me,” Musumeci said during an interview at ONE Fight Night 12.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Who leaves ONE Fight Night 13 with submission grappling gold?



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings)

Aside from making the blockbuster announcement, Mikey Musumeci was on hand inside the Mecca of Muay Thai to corner his sister and fellow ONE Championship standout, Tammi Musumeci.

Tammi, like her brother, is also a five-time IBJJF world champion and is undefeated under the ONE banner, earning a unanimous decision victory over familiar foe Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin.

