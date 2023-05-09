Mikey Musumeci reveals he had to talk himself out of leg lock to get choke against Osamah Almarwai

Mikey Musumeci loves his leg locks, but at ONE Fight Night 10, he knew when it was time to bail on his bread and butter and go for his opponent’s neck.

Musumeci did exactly that en route to a fourth-straight win inside the Circle. Adding IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai to his already impressive hitlist, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion spoke with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the Circle immediately following his rear-naked choke submission victory.

Spending the majority of his match hunting for a leg lock, just as he did against Mongolia’s Gantumur Bayanduuren in January, Musumeci told himself to just quit with the leg locks and take what was available.

“I [was like] ‘stop being a leg-locker. Just f**king come up and pass the guard, take the back, and choke," Musumeci said.

It was another impressive win for the New Jersey native who will now turn his attention to a potential submission grappling superfight with another winner at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson. During a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Musumeci revealed that the two men had agreed to compete opposite one another in a grappling contest.

The future of ‘Mighty Mouse’ is still up on the air following his win over Adriano Moraes in their ONE Fight Night 10 trilogy bout. If Johnson decides to stick around, we could very well see him test his BJJ skills against Mikey Musumeci before defending his title against the next man in line, Kairat Akhmetov.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

