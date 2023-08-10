Mikey Musumeci shares his responsibility with the Ruotolos to keep submission grappling on a global platform

Mikey Musumeci believes it’s his responsibility alongside submission grappling duo Kade and Tye Ruotolo to keep the sport entertaining for fans who tune into ONE Championship events around the world.

So far, Musumeci and his cohorts have succeeded in that respect, delivering action-packed matchups and a slew of highlight-reel-worthy finishes.

ONE Fight Night 13 was another prime example as ‘Darth Rigatoni’ successfully defended his flyweight grappling title against strawweight MMA champion Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of the evening.

But before Mikey Musumeci made ‘The Monkey God’ tap out, 20-year-old submission star Tye Ruotolo put his mark on the evening, finishing Turkish knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev just past the two-and-a-half minute mark inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“The Ruotolos and I are basically the frontier people doing this and we have to keep these matches exciting so we could keep [submission grappling] on this platform,” Musumeci told ONE Championship following his win at ONE Fight Night 13.

Following his win, Mikey Musumeci teased a big announcement coming soon but was unwilling to let the cat out of the bag just yet. However, fans were treated to a big reveal after Tye Rutolo’s impressive performance.

Not only did Ruotolo bank a $50,000 bonus for his fourth-straight win under the ONE banner, but he also secured himself an opportunity to become the promotion’s first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion later this year. When and where the match takes place is yet to be determined, but fans were nonetheless excited to hear of a new ONE world title being introduced.

