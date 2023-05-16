It has been heavily reported that Conor McGregor, who served as a coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), removed potentially qualified competitors in order to make room for his own fighters.

While McGregor has disputed the claims, one of the removed competitors has come forward to blame McGregor and UFC president Dana White for robbing him of his spot.

In the post-match interview following his victory over Jeremie Holloway at XMMA 6: Bash at the Beach, unbeaten welterweight prospect Mitch Ramirez revealed the unjust treatment he received from Conor McGregor and Dana White. Ramirez disclosed that he was deprived of his spot, and that the UFC has not delivered on that promise of giving fighters in his position a chance.

Ramirez's statement infuriated fight fans, since it confirms that Conor McGregor did replace multiple fighters in the forthcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. Under the comments section of the Instagram post, fans rallied behind Ramirez and encouraged Dana White to honour his commitment. One fan wrote:

"@danawhite be a man of your word @mickmaynard2."

Another supporter expressed hope that the removed fighters should go on to have successful careers like Rob Wilkinson, who created a thriving career in the PFL (Professional Fighters League) following his release from the UFC in 2018:

"That sh*t was so fu**ed up feel bad for these guys, hope sht* works out for them like Rob Wilkinson who went on to win the million dollars in PFL."

Yet another fan hilariously wrote:

"Bro's going to go on a villan arc and be Conor’s last fight, mark my words."

Conor McGregor TUF: 'The Notorious' dispels rumors that he he replaced fighters in the upcoming season

MMA manager Daniel Rubenstein had previously addressed a list of fighters who were rumored to be competing on the upcoming season of TUF on Twitter, alleging that Conor McGregor used his influence to have three fighters removed from the cast list in favor of the Irishman's teammates.

Daniel Rubenstein @dannyrube @mma_orbit @ClubDeLasMMA Ken Cross, Mitch Ramirez and Brandon Jenkins all got pulled off to make room for 3 of Conor’s guy to be on the show. @mma_orbit @ClubDeLasMMA Ken Cross, Mitch Ramirez and Brandon Jenkins all got pulled off to make room for 3 of Conor’s guy to be on the show.

UFC fighters Gilbert Burns and Chris Curtis have both responded to the allegations on Twitter, with Burns alleging that former PFL competitor Loik Radzhabov was one of the guys removed to accommodate McGregor's associate, and Curtis calling the rumor "definitely true." That spurred Conor McGregor to tweet a now-deleted response in which he wrote:

@Actionman513 not true. I only know 1 guy on this show and he put himself forward for it. And he is now, after today, set to fight the No. 1 seed! I didn’t ask nor request nothing! And I certainly didn’t have people removed. I’m just tryna get back in the mix myself so f*ck off.

