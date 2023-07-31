MMA fighter proposes to stunning girlfriend on one knee inside the cage after painful leg break [VIDEO]

In the realm of MMA, fighters exhibit extraordinary courage and valor inside the octagon. However, there are moments when these fighters display their more vulnerable and human side that leave a lasting impact.

Such was the case with Losene Keita, who faced both triumph and adversity in a single night.

At Oktagon 45 in Prague, Keita, the organization's lightweight champion and interim featherweight champion, dropped down to 145 pounds to challenge Mate Sanikidze. However, the bout took a painful turn as Losene Keita suffered a foot injury, leading to an unexpected early stoppage.

Despite suffering a brutal foot injury just one minute into the fight, Keita's strength of character shone through as he refused to let the setback dampen his spirits. To the surprise and delight of the crowd, he seized the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend live on TV.

Amidst the roaring cheer of the fans in attendance, the MMA star's girlfriend accepted the proposal.

Check out the video below:

Following the incident, Losene Keita called for a rematch with Mate Sanikidze, stating [Via The Sun - UK]:

"The story is not finished. I was feeling great, I was feeling my distance. I hope he gives me the chance to fight him again because there is no bigger fight in Oktagon after this fight. I think there must be a rematch. I don't think he's happy with this ending. I have a lot of respect for him but I don't feel like he beat me. I felt good so I hope he can give me a rematch."

Seems like Keita has a lot to look forward to despite the injury.

MMA fighter Losene Keita claims he turned down an offer from UFC

Rising MMA star Losene Keita recently revealed that he turned down an offer from the UFC last year.

Despite having the opportunity to make his UFC debut in Paris against Fares Ziam, Keita opted to stay with Oktagon MMA, where he feels well-treated and financially satisfied.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sherdog, Keita claimed that while the UFC tried to reach out to him this year, he remains committed to his current fight promotion. The MMA fighter added that he appreciates the positive trajectory of his career within the organization. Keita stated:

“Oktagon is treating me well, and the money and things like that are very good. They are doing good. Normally, I should have made my UFC debut last year, even after my fight with Buchinger, but I decided to stay longer in Oktagon because of the money. I had a UFC offer to fight in Paris against Fares Ziam. He’s a lightweight from France. I had an offer to fight him, but it was not possible. Also, the UFC tried to contact me this year.”

Catch Keita's comments below (6:30):

On September 2, 2023, the UFC will return to Paris with UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivak. The event will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

