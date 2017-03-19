MMA News: Brave Combat Federation 3 Results: Lucas Mineiro Submits Galvan, Harris stops Vieira

Brave Combat Federation concluded their pilot event in Curitiba, Brazil.

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil concluded while giving rise to fierce rivalries of the future

Brave Combat Federation concluded their pilot event in Curitiba, Brazil on their third instalment of it. The promotion had faced multiple challenges heading into the show with injuries and pull outs of top athletes including the Indian athlete Pawan Maan Singh.

Nevertheless, the event took place in front of a sold out crowd at the Max Rosenmann Arena in São José dos Pinhais, Curitiba Metropolitan Area. In the main event, Lucas Mineiro submitted Fabian Galvan in the second round after a highly contested first one in an unusual D'Arce Choke.

Carlston Harris stopped Thiago Vieira in the co-main event to make a huge statement while Marcos Pirata and Jeremy Smith had a close fight which ended in a split decision. Pirata took home the win in the end with a score of 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.

Luan Santiago, Julio Cesar Morceguinho and Felipe Efrain also managed to get wins on the main card. Marcel Adur bagged a remarkable TKO win against the veteran Ivan Lopez. Frankie Edgar made his presence felt at the event by debuting as a commentator and talking about the action from outside the cage.

The two-time UFC Featherweight title contender and former UFC Lightweight champion was in Brazil for the first time. The event also featured the tie-up between the Bahrain-based promotion with the Brazilian combat equipment and apparel brand – Venum.

Below are the complete results from Brave 3.

- Lucas Mineiro def. Fabian Galvan via submission

- Carlston Harris def. Thiago Vieira via KO

- Marcos "Pirata" def. Jeremy Smith by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

- Luan Miau Santiago def. Ivan Castillo via TKO

- Julio Cesar Morceguinho def. Fernando Colman by unanimous decision (2x 30-27, 29-28)

- Felipe Efrain def. Walel Watson via TKO

Marcos Pirata and Jeremy Smith unleashes an epic striking fest at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil

Brave Combat Federation has already announced the full fight card for the fourth edition of the event which is taking place in Abu Dhabi at the IPIC Arena on 31 March, 2017. The Bahrain-based MMA promotion has a stacked card with fierce rivalries to boost their popularity among MMA fans in the Middle East.

Atif Mohammad will be representing India in the fourth edition of Brave. Atif is the first Indian fighter to win a bout at Brave Combat Federation and he will be facing Jomar-Pa-ac from the Philippines who has a professional record of 4 wins and a single loss.

