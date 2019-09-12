MMA News: Former fighter sentenced to 8 years in prison

Steve Douglas Skinner.

As reported by Toronto Star, former MMA fighter Steve Douglas Skinner has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for pleading guilty to a charge of manslaughter. He was undergoing trial for the shooting of Stacey Adams that happened in April 2011 in Lake Echo, N.S.

Skinner was picked up by law enforcement agencies in 2016 from Margarita Island in Venezuela and was wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for the murder of Stacey Adams.

Skinner's murky past

Despite the killing of Adams and an arrest warrant issued in his name, Skinner avoided being arrested for a very long time and his tenure of evading the cops took him to places such as Mexico and Colombia.

He has been accused of partnering up with Daniel 'El Loco' Barrera to form 'Morfhox' - a drug-trafficking cartel, which was later held responsible for smuggling liquid cocaine to various European countries as well as Canada and the US. Skinner used pregnant women and unsuspecting senior citizens as mules to distribute the drugs.

It was also revealed that Skinner murdered Berrera before he arrived in Venezuela. Skinner's run-ins with the law don't end there.

A 66-year-old man was burnt to death with scorching hot knives and spoons in Halifax, NS in 2009 and Skinner was the prime suspect. He was arrested but later released after he paid off the CAD bail of $50,000. He escaped to Venezuela while the trial was pending.

Before becoming a hardened criminal, Skinner was a professional mixed martial artist who fought a total of five fights and ended up with a record of 3 wins and 2 losses.

The Lake Echo killing

Stacey Adams' family is not satisfied with the 8-year prison term handed out to Skinner. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, which was later changed to manslaughter after he agreed to plead guilty.

Stacey's mother Gloria commented on the verdict, saying: "Our justice system is a joke to a lot of criminals ... They get more rewards than punishment. What do we get? They can make a deal; is there a deal for me? Skinner did what he had to do through our justice system to get where he wanted to get. All I wanted was the right justice. I also wanted that man to know, my son did nothing to him, nothing. He destroyed my life, is what he did.”