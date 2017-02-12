MMA News: Interview with BRAVE fighter Thiago “Monstro” Vieira

An exclusive interview with Thiago "Monstro" Vieira, one of the most wanted prospects from Brazil, about his upcoming fight at Brave 3

Thiago “Monstro” Vieira

Thiago “Monstro” Vieira (8-1-0) trains in the 011 MMA gym of São Paulo like a man possessed. Many in the gym swear that they have never seen “Monstro” with this level of intensity and focus. Thiago stepped into the pilot event of Brave: The Beginning as an undisputed force headlining the event.

He dominated each round and in every aspect of the game only to be caught off guard for a single moment. And that moment had caused him the bout. With Brave Combat Federation now landing in Brazil, Monstro is on the path towards redemption.

Apart from his sessions at the 011 MMA gym, he is also training in Alliance MMA, San Diego, California, preparing for his comeback. Thiago “Monstro” Vieira opens up in an exclusive interview with Hari Bhagirath from KHK MMA at Alliance MMA, San Diego, California.

KHK: What are your thoughts about entering the cage this time? Is it any different from the previous bouts in your career?

Vieira: My mind is clear and there are absolutely no thoughts or emotions each time I step into the cage. When the bell rings. I have to destroy what is in front of me. This had always been my game plan and this time I have more reasons to be intense and it matters.

KHK: How does it feel like fighting in Brazil? How different is it than competing in any other nation?

Vieira: It is always wonderful to compete in my country. I love to fight in other countries, travel, discover the world and explore different cultures. But when you are fighting in Brazil, you are backed by the emotions of every single Brazilian cheering for you to deliver the best.

We athletes had always been the inspiration this country had relied on at tough times. And I will proudly spill blood for the glory of my nation!

KHK: Brave Combat Federation is going global with Curitiba, Brazil. What do you think about it?

Vieira: It is remarkable that Brave Combat Federation chose Curitiba to start their global conquest. This city has given so much to the world of Mixed Martial Arts. Brave Combat Federation stands for respect and for the glory of MMA. This gesture speaks for itself. Humbled and proud that I am selected to fight on the card.

Brave 3: Co-Main Event between Carlston Harris and Thiago Vieira

KHK: You will be facing the newcomer Carlston “Moçambique” Harris in your bout in Brazil. What are your thoughts about it?

Vieira: I'm sure it will be a great fight with a lot of action and the match will be dynamic in all areas.

KHK: Do you have any messages for your opponent?

Vieira: I will deliver the message personally in the cage. He better get ready.

KHK: Can you describe an overview of your training for the upcoming bout?

Vieira: Since my first bout in Bahrain, I was training with my team 011 MMA Team of São Paulo. Currently, I am also training with Alliance MMA, San Diego, California. It was a great opportunity and I could train along with great athletes like Phil Daves, Jimmy Harbison, Paul Bradley, Dominick Cruz and so on.

In Jiu Jitsu, it was a great learning experience with Tarsis Humphreys, Eduardo Telles who is the coach from 99 Jiu Jitsu.

KHK: MMA in India is in its growth stage and is quite often compared to that of Brazil in the early days. What do you think about it?

Vieira: Absolutely. This had been the point of discussion in quite a lot of gyms. The level of competition and rivalry in India is at its peak. It is quite constructive and the quality is on the rise. Brave Combat Federation is selecting the right talent to represent India on the global level.

Three out of five athletes from India were victorious. I am quite sure that within a decade there will be Indian athletes competing for the championship. Brave has contributed much towards the development of MMA in India.

KHK: Who among the Indian fighters do you think has the potential to rise the ranks in global MMA and why?

Vieira: Gurdarshan has a good game. Besides being left-handed, he is a complete fighter who fights easy. I think he will give a tough time to a lot of people.

Thiago Vieira will be in action in the co-main event against Carlston Harris on March 18th at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil held at Curitiba, Brazil. Brave Combat Federation has also announced their next event in Asia, choosing Abu Dhabi as the venue on March 31st, 2017.

