MMA News: [WATCH] Fighter Loses Belt After Disqualification For Unnecessary Move After Knock Out
What's the story?
In a Mixed Martial Arts Fight Amateur Welterweight Fighter looked like he was about to become the 170-Pound Battlefield Fight League Champion, but ended up losing it, due to a moment of madness where he attacked his opponent after a clear stoppage by the referee.
The fact that this took place only 30 seconds into the first round, makes matters even more surreal if that was possible.
Thanks to MMAMania for the heads up.
In case you didn't know...
While in most Sports, strikes to an opponent who has been downed are considered to be illegal, the same ruled does not extend to MMA. In MMA, kicks and knees to a down opponent are not legal, while strikes are. Also elbow strikes, where the elbows are travelling in a clear 12 to 6 direction, the elbows are illegal too.
However, when an opponent has been downed and knocked out, with the fight clearly stopped the fighter is required to immediately stop fighting without a second's delay. These are the basic rules to protect a fighter who has been knocked out, and failure to follow such procedure will immediately result in a penalty of some sort or even disqualification.
The heart of the matter
In the fight in question, Austin Batra was battling Perry Hayer in the Battlefield League Amateur Championship Match. 30 seconds into the fight, Batra hit a knockout blow on Perry Hayer, which saw the fighter fall straight down to the mat.
The referee immediately called a stop to the match, but before he could help and check on Perry, Austin Batra jumped down on Perry in what looked like an illegal jumping elbow move on the downed opponent, in what could also be called a Flying Double Axe Handle.
He was immediately disqualified for the move, and despite having the title in the bag, ended up handing the title to Perry instead in a moment of insanity. The moment he had jumped over the shoulder of the referee to hit the move, it was over.
What's next?
Perry Hayer will defend his title in coming events, after winning it in a way no one could have imagined.
Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com