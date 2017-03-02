MMA-St-Pierre to make UFC return in title fight with Bisping

by Reuters 02 Mar 2017, 00:38 IST

UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Les Galeries de la Capitale shopping centre in Quebec City, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

(Reuters) - Georges St-Pierre is not easing into his long-awaited return to the octagon following a three-year-hiatus as the Canadian will face Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, UFC President Dana White said on Wednesday.

"We haven't set a date yet, but that's the fight," White said during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. "He has to be tested by (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) for the next three months.

"There's a lot of things that have to happen for Georges St-Pierre to come back, and then we’ll pick a date."

St-Pierre and Bisping are expected to hold a news conference in Las Vegas on Friday where details could be announced.

One of MMA's most popular and successful fighters, St-Pierre has not fought since late 2013 when he defended his welterweight crown with a split decision win over Johny Hendricks.

