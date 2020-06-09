Jon Jones discusses possibility of leaving UFC to join another MMA promotion

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has seemingly had enough of the UFC and is now planning on moving forward

Jones said that he is sure promotions will be vying for his signature the moment the UFC releases him from his current contract

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has seemingly had enough of the UFC and is now planning on moving forward and discussing the possibility of moving out and competing in another MMA promotion.

Now, if you're wondering if this is all about money, then you're up for a surprise because it is not. Jon Jons isn't even sure if he will make more bucks in a different promotion after leaving the UFC but he is sure that he will be treated and supported better than he was in the UFC.

Discussing the possibility of leaving the UFC in favor of another promotion on Twitter, Jones said that he is sure promotions will be vying for his signature the moment the UFC releases him from his current contract. "Bones" said that he is looking for a new boss who "actually promotes" him.

“If the UFC let me out of my contract. I have no doubt that a different promoter will pick me up. Maybe I won’t get paid the same maybe I’d get paid more. One thing I would have is total support. A boss behind me who actually promotes me.”

Following up on his earlier tweet, Jones said that his relationship with the UFC was fine until he asked for a share of the money he helped the promotion earn by selling pay-per-views in the form of a pay raise for his next fight.

“Everything was good until I asked for a piece of the pie. UFC totally comfortable with me taking concussions for over a decade but asking for generational wealth. Get the fuck out of here.”

Jones' recent fallout with the UFC and its president Dana White was widely publicized, and the champion even declared that he wants to vacate his light hevayweight title. Since then Jones has been called out by numerous fighters from Bellator including former opponent and current two-division Bellator champion Ryan Bader who invited Jones to rematch him under the Bellator banner.

If Jones is indeed as unhappy as he's saying and ends up taking a release from the promotion, the UFC will be in a huge limbo with popular welterweight Jorge Masvidal also publically expressing his displeasure regarding his failed negotiations with the promotion for a potential fight against Kamaru Usman and daring Dana White to release him from his contract.

Amid all this, the biggest superstar in the UFC, Conor McGregor has also announced his retirement on Twitter, adding to White's worries.