Nabil Anane inspired by former champ Alaverdi Ramazanov’s success in ONE

19-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Nabil Anane was determined to break into ONE Championship after seeing his teammates step inside the Circle and achieve early success.

On Friday, Anane will make his highly anticipated promotional debut as ONE heads back to its home away from home, the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, for a stacked ONE Friday Fights 22 card. Emanating from the Mecca of Muay Thai, the event will be headlined by a heavyweight championship unification bout as Arjan Bhullar returns to meet Russian fan-favorite Anatoly Malykhin.

Before the two behemoths clash under the bright lights of the east’s most famous arena, Nabil Anane will attempt to kick off his ONE Championship career by picking off one of the greatest strikers in the sport, Superlek Kiatmoo9. Before making his first walk to the ring, Anane spoke about the inspiration he received from seeing his teammates at the Venum Training Camp in Pattaya make their own move to martial arts’ biggest stage.

“When I saw that a lot of fighters from my camp started to join ONE Championship, that’s when I dreamed of joining too, like Alaverdi [Ramazanov] and Samy [Sana],” Anane told the promotion in a recent interview. “I saw them fight in ONE.”

As a teenager, Nabil Anane has already made history, becoming the WBC’s youngest-ever Muay Thai world champion, capturing the 126 and 135-pound titles in less than a year. Already boasting 33 career wins, Anane will look to score his biggest victory yet and show the world that he can hang with the best in the business.

Fans in North America can catch Superlek vs. Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

