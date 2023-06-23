Nabil Anane says his experience in Lethwei can help him in Muay Thai match vs Superlek 

Nabil Anane, a newcomer to ONE Championship, believes that his experience in competing in Lethwei will prove beneficial when facing Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

In a matter of hours, the 19-year-old prodigy will engage in the most significant fight of his career against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, who will be transitioning back to Muay Thai.

Although facing 'The Kicking Machine' right away is a daunting task, Nabil is confident that his skills are on par with the world's best.

Apart from his mastery of ‘’The Art of Eight Limbs”, Nabil also holds a blackbelt in karate and taekwondo.

Moreover, Nabil also competed professionally in Lethwei, Myanmar’s celebrated full-contact sport. Considering that match was fought bare-knuckle, Nabil thinks the skills he picked up should translate smoothly to four-ounce gloves.

The Algerian prospect revealed to ONE Championship:

“I fought in Lethwei before, one time with no gloves, only hand wraps.”

Considered one of the most brutal combat sports in the world, Lethwei incorporates elements of Muay Thai, allowing fighters to strike using fists, elbows, knees, and feet. Then again, it’s also called “The Art of Nine Limbs” because headbutts are not only permitted but even encouraged.

The young Nabil, though, says the brutal nature of the sport toughened him up and made him the fighter that he is today:

“All I can remember is that it hurt. But I had that range, you know? This was my big advantage. With small gloves, you don’t really need power. You just need speed and right timing. Your opponent is going to sleep. My height is a good advantage to have.”

In 2020, Nabil effectively utilized his height advantage, securing a victory over Saw Phoe Khwar in their Lethwei match. However, Superlek presents an entirely different challenge, and it remains to be seen whether Nabil can achieve an extraordinary upset.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and is available for broadcast on ONE Championship’s YouTube Channel beginning at 8:30 AM EDT.

