Newcomer Nabil Anane to ONE’s top Muay Thai fighters: “I’m coming for all of you”

Nabil Anane delivered a message to some of the biggest names in Muay Thai ahead of his highly anticipated promotional debut this Friday.

Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has helped launch the careers of Muay Thai’s biggest names. In less than 24 hours, 19-year-old prodigy Nabil Anane will attempt to add his name to the list as he makes his ONE Championship debut inside the iconic venue for a showdown with ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Before strapping on the four-ounce gloves for a co-main event clash with Superlek, Nabil Anane was asked how it feels to see his name mixed in with some of the top stars in the art of eight limbs, including ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty.

“I’m coming. My name will be beside you guys, and it won’t be long. I’m coming for all of you,” Anane told ONE Championship.

Before he can hope to share the ring with ‘The Iron Man’ and ‘The General’ someday, Anane will need to have an impressive showing against the promotion’s reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. Superlek, who will be returning to Muay Thai for their ONE Friday Fights showdown, has seen his hand raised an impressive 133 times over the course of his incredible career.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will look to score win No.134 while simultaneously halting the hype train that Nabil Anane is currently riding. Will Superlek continue his dominant run, or will his Anane shock the world and immediately ascend to the top of the Muay Thai ranks? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

Poll : 0 votes