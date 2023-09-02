“1% better every day” - Liam Harrison steadily getting back into perfect shape ahead of Circle return

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is steadily on track to making a full recovery.

The Bad Company representative has been out of competition for nearly a year after suffering a serious knee injury in his fight against Nong-O Hama last August. He underwent reconstruction surgery this January and has been on the mend ever since.

As a result of his involuntary layoff, Harrison has had to cancel massive headliners, including a potential rematch with Nong-O Hama.

His absence from competition has hit the UK star pretty hard over the last few months. But now, he’s excited to announce that there’s a good chance of him coming back as he gets stronger each day.

On Instagram, he updated his status with the caption:

“Few clips from today’s training …finally getting some speed and snap back in my legs … 1% better every day. @andybadco1 @darrellkendall_ #padwork #postACL #rehab #muaythai #boxing.”

Despite experiencing a string of setbacks this year, Liam Harrison remains in good spirits.

He expressed excitement at potentially fighting fellow British star ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Haggerty defeated mutual rival and former divisional king Nong-O Hama by knockout upset in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 9 in Thailand.

The win brought major shockwaves within the Muay Thai community, stunning Harrison just as well, who originally predicted Nong-O Hama to win the contest.

With a new king sitting on the throne, Harrison feels even more motivated to return.