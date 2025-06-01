"100% deserved that bonus" - Fans react as Dustin Jacoby questions UFC Vegas 107 bonus snub despite KO win

Dustin Jacoby competed on the main card of the recently concluded UFC Vegas 107 event. He has expressed his frustration with the promotion's decision to snub him of a performance bonus despite his knockout victory against Bruno Lopes.

Jacoby is a veteran of the heavyweight division. He made his promotional debut in 2011 and has since gone on to secure ten wins, with six of them coming by knockout or technical knockout.

The 37-year-old came into this fight on the back of a knockout victory against Vitor Petrino. He showcases a professional MMA record of 21-9-1 and secured a round-one knockout victory against Bruno Lopes earlier tonight.

His opponent, Lopes, was relatively inexperienced and had suffered a round-one submission defeat against Anthony Smith in his previous outing.

Jacoby expressed his disappointment on social media, questioning the UFC for denying him a performance bonus despite securing the only knockout victory on the entire fight card. He wrote:

"The only knockout of the night and no bonus? Come on, man!"

Check out the post below:

The post sparked fan reaction on the platform, with one individual commenting:

"100% deserved that bonus."

Others commented:

"Why would you get rewarded for other people on the card performing sh*tty? One has nothing to do with the other. Either the KO was worth 50 grand or it wasn’t. The UFC are not obligated to dish out a set amount in bonuses per week, it’s to their discretion."

"Maybe they had to refund those VIP tickets."

"Robbery"

"The only fighter that should have been in the ring tonight. You should have got paid three times the standard bonus. Pay the man @danawhite out of sheer principle here."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @thehanyakdj on X]

