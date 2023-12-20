“100 percent the win is for Meksen” – Joseph Lasiri has no doubt Anissa Meksen will take interim gold against Phetjeeja

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri sees a victory coming for veteran striker Anissa Meksen in her scheduled title clash against Thai sensation Phetjeeja this week.

The Algerian-French fighter Meksen will vie for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title against Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46, set for December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lasiri is also part of the event, defending his world title against a familiar foe in Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a unification bout. The contest will serve as the co-headliner for the final show of ONE Championship for the year 2023.

Asked by onefc.com for his take on the Phetjeeja-Meksen title clash, ‘The Hurricane’ said he is leaning towards Meksen, highlighting how she has waited for some time for a title shot and is expected to go for it come fight day. This is apart from the seasoned skillset that she possesses.

Lasiri said:

"This is the other way round for kickboxing. Meksen is a monster, she has a lot of experience, she has to be careful because Phetjeeja is young and very aggressive. But Meksen has waited for this fight a long time, she is a veteran for this kind of fight, so for me 100 percent the win is for Meksen."

Meksen is back in action after more than a year since her last fight in ONE. She currently holds an undefeated record of 3-0 under the promotion. Her opponent Phetjeeja, meanwhile, has been undefeated in four fights to date since debuting in ONE earlier this year,

For his part, Joseph Lasiri is looking to put a dot on his rivalry with interim title holder Prajanchai in his favor at ONE Friday Fights 46.

To watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website. Fans in the United States and Canada, meanwhile, can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Joseph Lasiri out to dominate Prajanchai once again

Joseph Lasiri shocked the Muay Thai world when he dominated Prajanchai PK Saenchai in their first encounter last year. He seized the strawweight world title by technical knockout, the same result he is looking to have in their scheduled rematch this week.

‘The Hurricane’ will battle interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand to settle once for all the top dog status in their division.

In an interview with onefc,com in the lead-up to the rematch, Joseph Lasiri said he is going for another dominant showing to silence doubts over his first victory over his Thai rival.

He said:

“I want to show the people that the win wasn’t lucky. I really want to confirm my world title against a big name. Everyone knows Prajanchai. When he lost against me, many people were shocked, and I am ready to shock them again.”

The first encounter between the two happened in May last year at ONE 157 in Singapore.