"185 Usman missing a few brain cells" - Comparison photos of Kamaru Usman at welterweight and middleweight elicit hilarious fan reactions

MMA fans have been reacting to side-by-side photographs of Kamaru Usman at welterweight and middleweight, ahead of his UFC 294 bout against Khamzat Chimaev.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will face 'Borz' on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Usman accepted the fight on short notice, following an injury to Paulo Costa which ruled him out of facing Chimaev.

Their bout will be contested at middleweight, with it being confirmed by Dana White that the winner will go on to face Sean Strickland for the title in 2024. Their clash also marks Usman's debut in the division, whereas Chimaev has fought several times at 185lbs under the UFC banner.

MMA fans have since been reacting to the above images of Kamaru Usman, which show his physique at both welterweight and now middleweight. The images have also generated some hilarious responses from fans. One wrote:

"185 Usman missing a few brain cells"

Another wrote:

"Corporate wants you to find the difference between these two pictures"

Instagram user @trev_sharkey believes the extra weight has gone to Kamaru Usman's face:

"The weight just went straight to his face"

Check out more responses below:

"Only differences are that he shaved and his abs are less visible. But the white shorts are cooler 👍"

"Definitely the shorts. Can't believe you guys can't see the color difference!?!"

"We know where he gets his physique from"

"Both of them are unlikeable"

Chael Sonnen reacts to Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev interview

Chael Sonnen recently sat down with Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev for an interview ahead of their UFC 294 bout.

Sonnen then uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where be broke down the interview and his reaction to how the fighters acted towards one another.

According to 'The American Gangster', he witnessed a major switch in the demeanor of Chimaev when Usman entered the room. He explained:

"I asked a couple of things of Chimaev and Chimaev was great. I mean, Chimaev is a lot of fun to be around and Chimaev was there first. I'm having my coffee. He's sitting there in the hotel in Fight Island. We're having a little bit of back-and-forth as we're waiting for Kamaru, but as soon as Kamaru popped on, there was a different Chimaev. The competitor came right in. I mean, you might as well have flipped a switch."

Catch Sonnen's comments here (1:45):