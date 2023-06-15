20 months on, undefeated UFC fighter still rues not getting the $50k bonus for stunning knee knockout 

A UFC fighter is still in disbelief over how he did not get the performance of the night bonus for a vicious knee knockout.

Lerone Murphy fought Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 267. A light heavyweight showdown between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira headlined the event. In the undercard, Murphy took on Amirkhani in a featherweight clash scheduled for three rounds. In just the second round of the fight, the former FCC featherweight champion delivered a stunning knee to win the fight. He recently tweeted:

"Still don’t understand how I didn’t get 50gs for this"

Take a look at the tweet:

Makwan Amirkhani shot for the takedown early into the second round and Lerone Murphy quickly reacted with a knee. Amirkhani was out cold and the referee called a stop to the contest. Many fans believed Murphy did enough to win the performance of the night bonus. The bonus amounts to $50,000 and is awarded to the best fighter of the night.

The bonus was instead given to Islam Makhachev for his first-round submission victory over Dan Hooker. The fight seemed a mismatch from the moment the bell rang as the bigger and stronger Makhachev easily wrestled hooker to the ground and submitted him.

Islam Makhachev calls the UFC P4P rankings b*****it and calls out Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev made a lot of headlines after his recent interview with Daniel Cormier. He trashed the BMF belt, calling it a fake belt and then went on to trash the UFC P4P rankings for putting Jon Jones as number 1 following his victory against Ciryl Gane. Here's what Makhachev had to say:

"How Jon Jones can be No. 1? He beat some guy who is not champion. This guy (Ciryl Gane) don't have belt, and they put him No. 1 pound-for-pound. This is bullsh*t."

Take a look at the tweet by MMA Junkie:

Islam Makhachev, along with his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, strongly believes that he should be the P4P king especially after he beat Alexander Volkanovski. 'The Great' was the previous P4P best in the organization, but he lost the top spot after losing to Makhachev. Jon Jones rose to the top after his dominant win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Islam Makhachev is currently looking for his next title defense and he certainly has a number of options.

