Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker continue their public war of words and general distaste for one another.

'The Hangman' has long been accusatory of Islam Mahachev that he utilized an IV drip to gain an illegal edge after making weight for a title defense against his City Kickboxing compatriot Alexander Volkanovski.

The intravenous therapy used for hydration purposes is not permitted for fighters to use in replenishing themselves after a tough weight cut. UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky has previously mentioned the Australian Commission found no credible evidence of wrongdoing there.

It seems like Makhachev has had enough of this, as the usually stoic combatant took to X to rub it in Hooker's face that he has finished him inside the cage. Makahchev's post showed a pic of him submitting Hooker and stated:

"My IV bag."

Several X users rushed to respond to this Christmas Day trash talk and have their say.

Islam Makhachev and his history with CKB

The multiple CKB references in the above tweets refer to the spotless winning record that Islam Makhachev has over some of the top fighters from that gym.

Dan Hooker was defeated in sub-three minutes with a kimura at UFC 267 in October 2021 as Islam Makhachev continued his path towards the UFC's lightweight belt.

After going 1-0 over CKB there, Alexander Volkanovski then fought the reigning UFC lightweight champion in February, as mentioned earlier.

The Dagestan native secured a points win over the then number one pound-for-pound ranked UFC fighter, and the IV discourse began after that.

The rematch with the UFC featherweight champion saw a much more emphatic ending to the bout after the first fight was quite competitive in the eyes of those who saw it.

At UFC 294 in their sequel affair, the 32-year-old finished Volkanovski with a head kick and follow-up ground and pound strikes. This first-round finish saw Islam Makhachev retain his gold in October.