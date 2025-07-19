  • home icon
"3 of them are cheaters" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier reveals his MMA Mount Rushmore ahead of UFC 318 retirement 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 19, 2025 07:38 GMT
Fans on Dustin Poirier naming his MMA Mount Rushmore. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans on Dustin Poirier naming his MMA Mount Rushmore. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dustin Poirier recently named his Mount Rushmore of MMA ahead of his retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318 this weekend. This fight will notably mark Poirier's last outing in the UFC after a long and decorated career.

In an interview on The Danza Project podcast, 'The Diamond' was asked to name his personal MMA Mount Rushmore or top four favorite fighters. He replied:

"[Jon] Jones, Khabib [Nurmagomedov], [Georges] St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva in his prime probably."

After @RedCorner_MMA shared a clip of his comments via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reactions.

One fan wrote:

"3 of them are cheaters."

Another fan wrote:

"Swap Anderson with 'Mighty Mouse' [Demetrious Johnson] and this list is correct."

One user wrote:

"Khabib is considered a GOAT by GOATs. Salty fans can’t accept it."

Check out some more fan comments below:

Screenshots via @RedCorner_MMA on X
Screenshots via @RedCorner_MMA on X

Dustin Poirier opens up about life after retirement fight at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier recently opened up about his plans after retiring from professional fighting this weekend. The Louisiana native admitted that while he has a bunch of things to keep him occupied, fighting will leave a "void" that could never be filled.

In an interview with Chisanga Malata, Poirier got honest about his upcoming retirement and said:

"Every situation is different with each guy or girl, but I have multiple businesses and like I said, I am about to be a father again, and my daughter's getting older. I have lots of things to keep me super busy, but I don't think anything is ever going to fill that void of what fighting was throughout my career."
He continued:

"That could be a little bit of a struggle to be at war with something so deeply, the way I've been with combat sports. But other than like staying busy, working on things to keep me occupied, I have my plates full on that part."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (6:24):

Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

